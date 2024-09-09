Today (September 9) marks Akshay Kumar’s 57th birthday. In his glorious filmography, the superstar has experimented with genres ranging from comedy to action to thriller to social issues. Even though he is currently undergoing a dismal run at the box office, it cannot be denied that Akshay is one of the most beloved stars in the country. On his birthday today, let us revisit the times when he enjoyed a golden run at the box office with his entertaining films. Let us look at some of the highest-grossing blockbusters of his film career.

5: Housefull 4 (2019)

2019 was indeed a lucky year for Akshay Kumar. Apart from Mission Mangal, his comedy film Housefull 4 also became a blockbuster. Akshay’s Housefull franchise has always managed to tickle the funny bones of audiences, and the franchise’s fourth movie was no exception. Akshay’s performance in a dual role was also much loved by the audience. Despite some critics thrashing the film, it earned a net collection of 206 crore, while the worldwide collection reached 291.08 crore.

4: Sooryavanshi (2021)

2021 was not a very pleasant year for Bollywood. All the movies tanked at the box office, but Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, released at the beginning of the year, was an astounding success. The film was part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. Despite being released with a limited capacity during the COVID-19 era, it earned around 195.04 crore in net collections. At the same time, the worldwide collections were 291.14 crore.

3: Good Newwz (2019)

Another hit for Akshay Kumar in 2019 was Good Newwz. The movie also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. It was based on the concept of vitro fertilization. The comedy element, plus the subject, had a positive connection with the masses. The net collection of the movie came to 201.14 crore, while the worldwide collections were 311.27 crore.

2: Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017)

The movie was based on an essential issue of building toilets and proper sanitation facilities, especially for women in villages. Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s performance received several laurels in the movie. The film’s net collection was 133.60 crore, while the worldwide collections were 316.61 crore.

1: 2.0

Akshay Kumar starred alongside superstar Rajinikanth in 2.0, which became one of the most successful films of Kollywood. Akshay was seen as the fierce avatar of the antagonist Pakshiraj (Birdman). His performance was also much appreciated by the audience. The movie’s net collection came to 408 crore, and the worldwide collections were 655.44 crore.

However, post-2019, it is not a secret that Akshay Kumar’s movies have not been faring well at the box office. We really hope that this streak breaks for the superstar and that he witnesses success at the box office with his future ventures.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

