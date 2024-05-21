“We Lived In A One-Bedroom Apartment, The Rent Was Rs 100”, Akshay Kumar Opens Up About Struggles, Gets Emotional Talking To Shikhar Dhawan

Khiladi Kumar is on a roll, as usual. With three significant releases set for 2024, there is a lot of box office excitement in the future. Akshay is known for his comedic chops and one-of-a-kind movie choices. Often touted as the hardest-working man in Bollywood. Akshay Kumar added star power to the premiere episode of Shikhar Dhawan‘s new chat show. Known for his versatility and action prowess, Akshay set the tone for the rest of the season with his charm and energy. While in a conversation with Shikhar,

In the premiere episode, Akshay Kumar, fresh from showcasing his action skills in the film “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” and currently filming “Jolly LLB 3,” shared a delightful and engaging conversation with host Shikhar Dhawan. The camaraderie between the two was evident in candid moments and conversations.

Adding to the entertainment, the duo participated in a lively dance challenge to the song “Mast Malang” from “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan”. It even recreated Akshay’s iconic “Don’t Angry Me” dialogue, creating memorable moments on the show.

Speaking of camaraderie, Akshay Kumar said, “We both have a childlike spirit, which is why we get along. You are in cricket, and I’m in films, but you like to exercise, and we both love sports, which is why we gel.”

Inspiring his audience from the start of the episode, Akshay Kumar shared a motivational life tip for his audience, saying, “I have one motive in my life which my dad taught me. Which is to always laugh and keep laughing, he would say. He would keep repeating the same jokes, and we would keep laughing repeatedly. We did nothing but laugh in our house. Even when we didn’t have money, when we lived in a one-bedroom apartment, the rent was Rs 100 in Koliwada. Even then, we had only one goal: to keep laughing and never let there be a dull moment. And this is something I would tell everyone to follow”.

The goal of “Dhawan Karenge” is to give viewers a close-up and captivating glimpse into the lives of its celebrity guests; Akshay Kumar’s debut in the first episode has raised the bar considerably. His appearance has given the show a fantastic start as he offers personal life insights. See more of Akshay Kumar and discover more about the life the actor leads off-screen.

As Akshay Kumar opened up about his past journey, his box office future looks bright, with movies like Sarfira, Khel Khel Mein, and Welcome To The Jungle in the pipeline.

