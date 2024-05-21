Baahubali: Crown of Blood OTT Verdict: Dominates #1 Spot On Disney+ Hotstar, Garners 3.3 Million Views On Arrival

The much-anticipated animated series Baahubali: Crown of Blood has taken the Indian streaming scene by storm. Just three days after its premiere on May 17th, the show has soared to the #1 spot on Disney+ Hotstar, beating out all live-action shows and films in Hindi. Scroll down to learn more about this news!

Created by S.S. Rajamouli and Sharad Devarajan, Baahubali: Crown of Blood dives into an untold story filled with adventure, brotherhood, betrayal, and heroism.

The series delves into Baahubali and Bhallaladeva’s past, revealing unknown aspects of their lives and a long-forgotten secret that threatens the kingdom of Mahishmati.

Baahubali: Crown of Blood not only expands the Baahubali universe but also pushes the boundaries of Indian animation by presenting the story in a vibrant 2D format. The series has become the #1 show on Disney+ Hotstar (Hindi), surpassing all live-action content. This marks a first for Indian animation, proving its growing popularity. Crown of Blood is the first original 2D-animated series to top the streaming charts.

Data suggests a strong start for the series with Ormax Media estimating 3.3 million viewers in just a few days. Baahubali: Crown of Blood is positioned as the #3 show/film across all streaming platforms in India for the past week.

Graphic India, the production company behind Crown of Blood, is no stranger to success. Their previous 3D-animated series, The Legend of Hanuman, also achieved #1 status on the platform for each of its three seasons. This positions Graphic India as the leading animation producer in India, with two separate shows achieving the coveted #1 ranking within just five months.

Expressing his excitement, S.S. Rajamouli, the creator of the Baahubali universe, emphasized the vastness of the Baahubali world and the potential for further exploration. He sees the animated format as a way to introduce a new, exciting dimension to the franchise while revealing hidden aspects of the characters’ lives. Said the filmmaker, “This story will reveal for the first time many unknown twists in the lives of Baahubali and Bhallaladeva and a dark secret long forgotten as the two brothers must save Mahishmati.”

Rajamouli highlights the collaborative effort with Sharad Devarajan, Disney+ Hotstar, and Graphic India, aiming to reshape Indian animation and reach a broader audience beyond children.

Sharad Devarajan, co-creator and writer of the series echoed Rajamouli’s sentiments. He acknowledges the immense impact of Rajamouli’s storytelling and how it has redefined Indian entertainment. Devarajan considers collaborating with Rajamouli a dream come true, and expresses his delight in bringing these new stories to life through animation. He also acknowledges the successful partnership with Disney+ Hotstar, which has provided the perfect platform to launch these groundbreaking animated projects.

Watch the trailer of Baahubali: Crown of Blood here:

Must Read: Madgaon Express OTT Verdict: Ruling After 50 Days’ Box Office Victory – Most Watched Hotstar Film 12th Fail & 3 Other Record-Breaking Releases!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News