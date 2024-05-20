Swatantrya Veer Savarkar On OTT: Randeep Hooda’s Directorial Debut Gets A Digital Release; here’s where to watch the movie.

Randeep Hooda underwent a massive transformation for his role in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, and the movie opened to good reviews. Both critics and fans praised Randeep Hooda’s performance in particular. The film’s makers have finally announced its arrival on OTT. Here’s where to watch the movie!

A new thrilling biopic is coming to OTT. The life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar (played by Randeep Hooda) from the early 1900s until his death is the main subject of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, as depicted by Hooda and the film’s creators. Savarkar is a standout student at his university who, at a very young age, begins to exhibit reformer traits.

The biographical period drama promises an honest portrayal of Savarkar’s extraordinary life, shedding light on his relentless struggle against British colonial rule. Directed, co-written, and co-produced by the talented Randeep Hooda himself, the movie boasts an impressive cast led by Randeep Hooda in the titular role and Ankita Lokhande as his wife, Yamuna bai Savarkar.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar On OTT

The movie performed decently on its theatrical run. Fans of Randeep Hooda have been waiting to watch the movie on OTT for a while now, and the makers have dropped an official announcement.

Audiences can stream Swatantrya Veer Savarkar starting May 28 exclusively on ZEE5.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is an authentic biographical drama chronicling the life journey of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, the most dreaded Indian revolutionary. He is one of India’s most influential yet controversial figures in the struggle for independence, yet very little is known or written about him in popular culture.

Randeep Hooda made his directorial debut with Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, a historical biographical drama. In an interview with the BeerBiceps podcast, Randeep discussed how he invested his own money, including the proceeds from Mumbai properties his father had bought, into the movie. He revealed, “We experienced money problems. I sold the properties my father had saved up and purchased for me in Mumbai, using the money I received to finance the film. I was unable to stop. Nobody gave this movie their support.

