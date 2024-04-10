Randeep Hooda is well known for getting into the skin of the characters and the latest example of it is Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Even though the film didn’t do that well at the Indian box office, Randeep received universal praise for his portrayal. Apart from his acting, the viewers are in awe of Randeep’s drastic body transformation for the role of Savarkar. Now, the actor has opened up about his weight loss journey for the character.

In the film, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Randeep played the titular role and to fit perfectly into the character, he shed off a tremendous amount of weight. For those who are not aware, the actor lost a staggering 32 kgs, leaving everyone jaw dropped with his physical appearance. The effort did pay off as the actor received applauds for his act and dedication but the process was a really torture for him.

Recently, Randeep Hooda was interviewed by Mid-Day, where he spoke about the risky transformation he did for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Pointing out the difference between the transformation during Sarbjit and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Randeep said, “This time around, I was underweight for one-and-a-half years. When the previous producers shelved the movie, I had lost all my muscle mass. I recall passing out and tumbling off [my] horse. My calf was bent at a right angle to my thigh, which makes me realize how weak I may have been… that’s what happens when you deprive yourself of food for a long time. I couldn’t even walk.”

Randeep Hooda further shared that the film faced a production delay, and as he had gained up to 92 kgs for another project, he struggled a lot to attain the required weight of 60 kgs when the Savarkar film resumed. He added, “I had to be losing [a] kilo a day for a certain number of days… It was very tough. I would often feel extremely weak and would faint. It’s a terrible thing for an actor to go through.”

The actor even revealed that during the process, he almost died. “I had planned things out, but they didn’t work out. So, the longer that (I had to adhere to the diet), the more frustrated I became. I had to suffer due to a lack of organization and had to do it twice over… I absolutely could have died. I was in such a bad state,” Randeep quoted.

Meanwhile, released on 22nd March, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar has earned 21.30 crores so far at the Indian box office.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: News Wrap Apr 10, 2024: Zeenat Aman’s ‘Live-In Relationship’ Advice, Pushpa 2’s Music Rights, Netizens Trash Tabu’s Photoshoot

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News