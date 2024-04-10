Here is a roundup of everything that happened today in the entertainment world.

Celebrity gossip : Salman Khan faced online ridicule for singing a Ranbir Kapoor song, Ananya Panday sparked rumours about Aditya Roy Kapur, and Janhvi Kapoor hinted at her relationship on social media.

: Actress Zeenat Aman offered relationship advice to fans, Yash is confirmed as co-producer but not playing Ravana in “Ramayana” movie, and Tabu’s Vogue photoshoot received criticism online. Music: T-Series acquired the music rights for “Pushpa 2: The Rule”.

Salman Khan’s singing skills were recently showcased in a new clip on Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal song. However, netizens were far from impressed and brutally trolled his singing abilities. Some even criticized his driving skills. One user commented, “At least get the highway constructed.” Read more here!

Anant Ambani ne apne birthday par Selmon bhoi ko bulaya as a singer perform karne ke liye 🔥🔥😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/QVlbFU0up2 — desi mojito 🇮🇳 (@desimojito) April 9, 2024

Rumours are circulating that Ananya Panday has broken up with Aditya Roy Kapur, but some people think her latest Instagram post is about losing a film. The post reads, “If it’s truly meant for you, it will come and leave only to teach you lessons you can learn on your own. Even if you deny it, it will return because it’s not just a piece of you, it’s tied to the depths of your soul.” The post was shared on Reddit, and some users speculate it hints at a breakup, but we shouldn’t jump to conclusions. Read more!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Actress Janhvi Kapoor was seen wearing a white pantsuit at Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan screening. Netizens noticed the “Shikhu” chain around her neck, which refers to her partner, Shikhar. Janhvi and Shikhar dated during their time at Ecole Mondiale World School and reunited recently. Pahariya, her partner, often accompanies her to public events and they were seen together at Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar. Read more!

Jr. NTR is coming back with another action-packed film called Devara after his previous blockbuster RRR. The film will be released by Karan Johar and AA Films across North India. Devara – Part 1 is expected to hit cinemas on Dussehra, October 10th, 2024. The movie is directed by the successful director Koratala Siva. Janhvi Kapoor will play the role of Jr. NTR’s love interest, while the versatile Saif Ali Khan will be seen in an important role. Read more!

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s advance booking collections on day 1 have increased to 1.20 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) from yesterday’s 44 lakhs. However, this is still not enough compared to Shaitaan’s pre-release hype, which helped it earn 4.20 crores gross on the opening day despite being produced on a budget of only 65 crores. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has sold around 47,000+ tickets and may hit the 50,000 milestone soon, but with less than 24 hours to go, there is little hope for this Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer. Its fate relies on word-of-mouth now. Read more!

6. Family Star box office collection day 5: Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur film takes India total to 16 crore

Family Star starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur showed a slight increase in earnings on Tuesday. The movie, directed by Parasuram Petla, collected an estimated 2.4 crore nett on its fifth day. The family drama, known as Family Star, has earned approximately 16 crore nett in India in both Telugu and Tamil languages so far. On day one, it earned 5.75 crore nett, followed by 3.45 crore nett on day two, 3.1 crore nett on day three, and 1.3 crore nett on day four.

7. Zeenat Aman’s Relationship Advice To Fans: Live Together Before Getting Married

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman advises couples to live together before getting married. She thinks it’s important to see if they are compatible with each other. Aman’s sons, Zahaan and Azaan, have received the same advice from her. In an Instagram post, she called a live-in relationship the “ultimate test”. The actress believes that couples should figure out if they can work through the “million tiny conflicts” that will arise before involving their families and the government. She acknowledged that Indian society views living together before marriage as taboo.

Nitesh Tiwari started filming Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Sunny Deol. Yash was rumoured to play Ravana but has joined the film only as a producer. He refused the role and agreed to produce without a fee. Tiwari imposed a strict no-phone policy on set due to leaked images revealing the cast’s costumes and characters. Read more!

9. The Internet Trashes Tabu’s Vogue Photoshoot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

Tabu’s latest release Crew is doing well at the box office, but her recent photoshoot for Vogue India hasn’t received a positive response on the internet. The magazine shared pictures of the actress wearing a black and white outfit with silver earrings and Tiffany blue eyeliner, but many internet users criticized the makeup and the photos. One user suggested deleting the photos, while another questioned how the makeup passed the editorial check. Some comments also joked about the poor makeup, with one user saying that it wasn’t “makeup-ing” and another joking that the eclipse had hit Tabu hard. The text accompanying the post mentioned Tabu’s childhood dream of becoming a photographer.

10. Pushpa 2: The Rule – T-Series Bags The Film’s Music Rights

T-Series has acquired the worldwide music and Hindi satellite TV rights for Pushpa 2: The Rule for Rs 60 crore. Netflix has offered Rs 100 crore for the OTT rights. The Telugu satellite rights have reportedly been acquired by Star Maa. This underscores the movie’s potential before its theatrical release.

