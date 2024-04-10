Let’s be honest: many of us had our guilty pleasure in watching Roadies’ auditions. Back in those golden days, the show was a real dose of entertainment, and our beloved judges – Raghu Ram, Rajiv Lakshman, and Rannvijay Singha – entertained us over the years. Unfortunately, several years back, the deadly twin duo of Raghu and Rajiv stepped away as the judges, and it was possibly the biggest shock for the fans.

The duo of Raghu and Rajiv were known for their blunt opinion, unconventional thoughts, and abusive language. Due to these very reasons, the duo had to face a lot in real life, too, and there’s a particular section of the audience that hates them even today. Now, in a recent interview, Raghu revealed that the show left him mentally disturbed, leading to a damage to his married life.

In an interview with India Today, Raghu Ram said, “Personally, my life was going through a lot of upheaval because of Roadies and because of the surrounding craze. My marriage was suffering. Ultimately, I got divorced. My mental health, my physical health, and everything else was just crazy. I needed to take a step away. So I stopped, and I’m glad I did. Not one day have I regretted walking away.”

Raghu Ram further revealed why he left Roadies. While explaining the real reason, he said that the MTV channel wanted to make the show a certain way, which didn’t fit his vision. As a result, he decided to take an exit despite the show being at its peak.

When asked about returning to Roadies, Raghu said, “No, not going to happen. We were asked, but no, I don’t want to. I haven’t seen Roadies ever since I left. It is not ‘that’ Roadies now. It is a completely different show with the name Roadies on it. When Rajiv and I walked away that day, that show was over. That particular format was over.”

For the unversed, Roadies’ first season was aired on 15th August 2003. The duo of Raghu and Rajiv quit the show in 2014.

