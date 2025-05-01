When Roadies Contestant Brutally Trolled "Aap Log Ke Paas Dimag Ho Toh..."

Some of our favorite Television personalities, like Prince Narula and Ayushmann Khurana, began their showbiz career with Roadies. But remember when a contestant brutally trolled the reality show and left judges Rannvijay Singha and Raghu Ram speechless during auditions? Scroll below for an interesting throwback.

Roadies began on MTV back in 2003. Twenty-two years later, the show is still relevant, thanks to hosts like Rannvijay Singha, Raghu Ram, and Rajiv Ram, who brought immense fame. Its 20th season, MTV Roadies: Double Cross, is currently airing on JioHotstar.

In 2014, Rannvijay and Raghu took the auditions for Roadies X1: Ride for Respect. As with every season, there were many entertaining interviews. However, eyeballs were raised when a contestant misbehaved with the judges and mocked the show during his interview.

Rannvijay Singha asked the contestant, “What is your sex?” It seemingly offended him as he responded, “Aap logo ne form me likha hua hai male hai, firse wahi question? Mai uthkar aake dikhau kya? Aaplog ke paas agar dimag hota toh aise kuch likhte hi nahi…”

Raghu Ram interrupted and asked, “Agar puch lia toh jawab dene me dikkat hai?” The contestant responded, “Ek question, do baar mujhe jawab nahi dena hai.”

Things intensified when he mocked the education qualification required for Roadies. ” Kuch education qualification hai hi nahi. Launde, 5-6 class me padhke Roadies me aa jaate hai.”

Rannvijay Singha and Raghu Ram were visibly shocked. Check out his reaction below:

The video has been resurfacing on Instagram, and users are making fun of the MTV reality show.

A user reacted, “Old roadies seasons are savage”

Another wrote, “Bro -10 Judges -0”

“That’s how i wanted to talk to my manager,” joked another.

A viewer reacted, “This is peak rosting 🔥 please do it again”

Meanwhile, MTV Roadies: Double Cross witnessed the return of Rannvijay Singha, who Sonu Sood had replaced earlier. It features Rhea Chakraborty, Elvish Yadav, Prince Narula, and Neha Dhupia as mentors. Even Gautam Gulati recently joined the show as the fifth gang leader. The list of contestants includes Harsh Arora, Yogesh Rawat, Simran Behl, Mannu Chaudhary, Yaashvi Shah, among others.

