Raj Kapoor is known as the Showman of Indian cinema; hence, he was also particular about his shot. People learned about it a little more in-depth when Padmini Kolhapure shared a story from when she did Prem Rog with Rishi Kapoor. There was a scene where Padmini had to slap Rishi, and his father, Kapoor Senior, did not go light just because it was his son. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie, directed by Raj, was released in 1982 and has achieved cult status over the years. It is also considered one of the most notable films of the lead actors and its director. The film is widely recognized for its progressive portrayal of widow remarriage, a subject that was highly taboo in Indian society at the time. It stands out in Raj‘s filmography as a filmmaker.

Prem Rog has a scene where Padmini Kolhapure had to slap Rishi Kapoor, and Raj Kapoor wanted her to do it for real and do it hard. While speaking to Times Now Digital [via Hindustan Times], the actress recalled the story and was wrapped in nostalgia. She recalled, “Slapping scene, wow, I know. I had to slap Chintu and, of course, what normally happens in an action na, and they synchronize the slap with the action. But Raj (Kapoor) uncle didn’t want that, he wanted me to slap him, and then he told ‘Nahi nahi tum thappad maro, I want that realistic kind of shot’.”

She added that Rishi was also okay with his father’s plan and told Padmini, “You go ahead and slap me.” However, she was finding it hard to slap him and they had to do several takes. The Prem Rog actress said, “The first take, my hand would just start with that swing and slow down near that cheek. But then Raj uncle would say, ‘No, I don’t want such a soft slap.’ And that shot, we had to take some 7-8 re-takes.”

Padmini Kolhapure continued, “Something kept going wrong, either it was a camera issue, light issue, technical issue and I had to slap him 7-8 times. Now, coming to think of it, I don’t know what would’ve happened if I had to get so many slaps.”

Padmini Kolhapure and Rishi Kapoor‘s Prem Rog, directed by Raj Kapoor, was reportedly the second highest-grossing film of that year. They went on to share the screen in multiple other films as well.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: When Feroze Khan’s Wife Walked Out Of Their Marriage After His Alleged Affair With An Airhostess: “He Was With His New Lady, I Packed My Bags And…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News