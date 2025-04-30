Actor Feroze Khan was not only part of some commercially successful films in Hindi cinema but was also known for his good looks. He was known to have quite a Casanova image and possessed a charm that would make women go weak in the knees. However, there was a time when his personal life started to grab several eyeballs.

Feroze Khan tied the knot with socialite Sundari Khan in 1965. Sundari already had a daughter named Sonia from her previous marriage. The former couple had two children of their own, Laila and actor Fardeen Khan. All was well with Fardeen and Sundari’s relationship until the Arzoo actor went to Bangalore for work.

It was during his Bangalore trip that he met airhostess Jyotika Dhanrajgir, who was also a member of Hyderabad. It is said that the duo fell head over heels in love with each other and started a whirlwind extra-marital affair. All this while, Sundari Khan, and their children were kept in the dark. However, Feroze Khan’s marriage came crashing down after his former wife discovered his affair with Jyotika.

As soon as she discovered her ex-husband’s affair, Sundari Khan moved out of their home with their 3 children. But instead of stopping her, it is said that Feroze Khan started a live-in relationship with Jyotika Dhanrajgir. According to Bollywood Shaadi, Sundari spoke with a publication about the decision of moving away from her former husband.

She said, “I can say I became independent only when my back was against the wall. It was an overnight decision. I packed my bags and moved downstairs. Feroz and I lived under the same roof; the only difference was that he was most of the time away in Bangalore with his new lady. It took me nearly a year to adjust to the emotional upheaval and to the solitude. I missed the life of a wife but not the life of Mrs Khan.”

However, Feroze Khan and Jyotika Dhanrajgir’s relationship also went downhill soon after that. Feroze delaying her request for marriage and often catering to the needs of his estranged wife and kids were said to be the reason behind the same. After separating from Jyotika, he reportedly went back to Sundari Khan but that marked the final nail in the coffin. They eventually divorced in the year 1985.

However, the report further said that Feroze Khan always denied the rumors of having an extramarital affair with Jyotika Dhanrajgir. He had revealed in a throwback interview, “There were no fights and there was nobody else in our lives- we just grew apart. We are divorced but it does not alter our feelings or our commitment towards our children as parents. I have been responsible in my relationships. I have been a fair father”.

After her separation from Feroze Khan, Sundari Khan started her own designing business. Interestingly, her daughter Laila Khan Furniturewalla is also an interior designer and an artist. As for Feroze Khan, he received lots of love for his last big screen appearance in the 2007 film Welcome after which he passed away in April 2009 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

