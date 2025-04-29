Raveena Tandon once reflected on her time in Bollywood and showered praises on one of her co-stars, who called him a huge talent. She spoke with genuine admiration, calling him a rare gem whose comic timing and dance moves made every shoot unforgettable. Her words were a warm nod to this star who helped define an era of classic Bollywood entertainers. Can you guess this actor? Keep scrolling to find out.

Raveena is a well-accomplished actress who ruled the Hindi film industry in the 90s. The actress worked in various movies, from action to comedy. In the 2000s, she even did arthouse movies, winning critical acclaim, including the National Film Award for Best Actress for Daman. She used to be a top actress who worked with the most prominent actors of that time, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Govinda. Her recent projects are also notable, and she is redefining herself as an actress.

Based on an Indian Express report, Raveena Tandon praised one of her co-stars with whom she has some of the classic movies. She even called him a rare gem and a ‘humongous talent.’ It is none other than Govinda. They have given huge hits, and their songs and dance numbers are equally popular. The actress praised her Dulhe Raja co-star, saying, “There cannot be another Govinda. I had the pleasure of doing six films with him. What a fantastic journey it has been for Govinda, and still a long way to go. He is one of the simplest and sweetest co-stars I’ve worked with, absolutely hassle free and not threatened by the presence of any co-star, no matter how formidable. And what a humongous talent.”

The actress also opened up about their iconic songs and said, “He is a rare combination of actor and dancer…Doing scenes and songs with him was a learning experience for me. We did a lot of very popular songs and dances.” Raveena Tandon recalled that Ankhiyon Se Goli Marey and Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye were among their most popular songs. She revealed that, surprisingly, both were shot and completed in just one day — from sunrise to sunset, which was considered a record, especially when most songs typically took four to five days to film.

Govinda and Raveena Tandon shared the screen for movies like Dulhe Raja, Aunty No 1, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, among others. Meanwhile, Raveena was last seen in movies including Ghhudchadi and Patna Shukla. She also appeared drama thriller series Karmaa Calling.

