Bollywood fans know Akshay Kumar was almost married to his Mohra co-star Raveena Tandon. They were happily engaged, and the actress stopped signing movies as she was ready to embrace her married life as a housewife. But was there a wedding ceremony on April 19, 1995, including the presence of both families? Scroll below for a fact check.

Many wouldn’t know, but Akshay had reportedly asked Raveena to choose between him and her career. So, after their engagement, the actress decided to quit Bollywood as she was deep in love and ready to settle down with the love of her life. But his alleged infidelity became the reason behind their breakup. The KGF Chapter 2 star even claimed she caught Kumar with Rekha and Sushmita Sen.

In 2014, on her show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Simi confronted Raveena Tandon, claiming her close friends had informed the host that there was a wedding ceremony at her private farm on April 19, 1995. To this, the actress denied, “How come I wasn’t there?”

Simi Garewal confirmed, “Are you saying there was never a marriage ceremony?” Raveena Tandon gave a fact check as she clarified, “No, there was a very elaborate engagement ceremony. With the pandit doing pooja and everything. His family had flown down from Delhi, my family came from Delhi. One of his elders had put a red dupatta on my head, and I think that was mistaken to be a wedding.”

During the conversation, Raveena Tandon also revealed that Akshay Kumar asked him to give up on her career again after she restarted working on Bollywood films.

Today, Raveena Tandon is happily married to Anil Thadani. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar tied the knot with Twinkle Khanna in 2001. He was also in a rumored relationship with Shilpa Shetty.

