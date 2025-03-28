Many Bollywood stars have received offers from Hollywood but refuse to be a part of western films. One of the biggest examples is Ranbir Kapoor, who has no interest in starring in English movies, while his wife Alia Bhatt recently did Heart Of Stone alongside Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot. But do you remember when Govinda rejected Avatar? Scroll below for the lesser-known throwback.

During his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, Govinda once broke silence on rejecting James Cameron‘s Avatar. He claimed the director wanted him to shoot for 410 days with paint all over his body. Fans were disappointed to hear him reject such a huge filmmaker. But there remained another section that trolled him, saying he was lying.

Govind shared, “Avatar title maine hi diya tha. Wo bohot his superhit film hui thi and maine keh bhi diya tha unse ki ‘tumhari film bohot chalne wali hai.’ Aur maine ye bhi keh diya tha ‘ye film tumhari 7 saal nahi banegi, tum picture complete nahi kar paoge aisa mujhe lagta hai.’ Toh wo bohot hi gussa kha gaye, kahe ki ‘aisa kaise keh sakte ho tum.’ Humne kaha, ‘tum ek toh avatar chah rahe ho aur is tarike ka avatar chah rahe ho ki wo apang hai.'”

(I gave the title Avatar. It was a superhit film, and I had already told the director that his film would be a huge success. I even told him that he wouldn’t be able to complete the film for as long as 7 years, which left him furious.)

Shortly after his interview went viral, viewers brutally trolled Govinda. He then clapped back at the haters in an interview with Bombay Times. “It’s not like meri aukat nahi hai. (It’s not like I don’t deserve it) It’s prejudiced behaviour. Chai wala aagey kaise badh sakta hain? TV actors films mein kaise aa sakte hain? (How can a tea-seller rise so high and how can television actors work in films) This is that same elitist, superiority complex. Yeh galat hai. Aapko vishwas nahi karna hai toh mat kijiye (This is wrong. Don’t believe me if you don’t want to), but don’t say things like these,” he said.

