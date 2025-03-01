Suniel Shetty has been a powerhouse of Indian cinema, known for his action-packed roles in the 90s and 2000s. From Mohra to Dhadkan, his career has spanned decades, earning him a reputation as a bankable action star. Alongside his film career, Shetty has also ventured into entrepreneurship, making his name as a versatile personality in the industry.

In 2001, Shetty was part of Kaante, a Bollywood film heavily inspired by Reservoir Dogs, which was being filmed in Los Angeles. However, the timing of the shoot coincided with the tragic 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, an event that shook the world and heightened security tensions globally. In a recent interview, the actor revealed a terrifying personal incident that occurred right after the attacks, one where he was held at gunpoint by American cops simply because of his appearance.

Suneil Shetty was handcuffed due to his key gesture in the US

Speaking on Chanda Kochhar’s YouTube channel, Suniel Shetty recalled how the Kaante cast had just arrived in Los Angeles when the devastating 9/11 attacks took place. Like the rest of the world, Shetty was in shock as he watched the news unfold on his hotel television. But soon, he found himself in a distressing situation that he never anticipated.

“Taken at gunpoint because I had this beard,” Shetty shared. He explained that after a few days, he was returning to his hotel when he realized he had forgotten his room key. In the elevator, he encountered an American man and asked if he had a key. However, this seemingly harmless interaction took a drastic turn. The man panicked, ran out, and created commotion. Within moments, armed police stormed in. “The cops came in, from the street, gunmen, and they said, ‘down or we shoot,’” Shetty recalled. Shocked and confused, he was forced onto his knees and handcuffed.

It wasn’t until the Kaante production team intervened that the situation was de-escalated. A hotel manager, who happened to be a Pakistani man, recognized Shetty and vouched for him. “He came there, and he said, ‘he is an actor,’” Shetty recounted. Looking back, the actor acknowledged that his bearded look at the time may have contributed to the suspicion. “I thought he didn’t understand the language, maybe he didn’t speak English. So I gestured key, lift—it worked against me,” he said.

Suneil Shetty is set to return to a major role in a theatrical movie after eight years. This year, Shetty will star in Welcome to the Jungle with an ensemble cast.

