Suniel Shetty, fondly known as Anna in the Hindi film industry, has been working in Bollywood for about three decades. He made his Hindi film debut in 1992 with Balwaan. However, the actor once opened up about the nasty things people used to say about him in his initial days. It made him decide to leave the film industry when he reached the peak of his career. The actor turned 63 today and has many movies to offer his fans. Keep scrolling for more.

He made his debut at the age of 31 opposite Divya Bharti and was seen chiefly in action movies. Some of his notable films include Mohra, Dhadkan, Main Hoon Na, and more. The actor showed equal prowess in the comedy genre, and the fans also enjoyed his Hera Pheri and Hulchul. The actor will reunite again with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal for Hera Pheri 3, and people eagerly await it. The fans love his onscreen chemistry with Akshay and Paresh.

According to Indian Express, during one of his appearances on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Suniel Shetty opened up about how the people were not so welcoming of him and said rude things. The actor recalled despite his debut film doing well in the cinemas, he was unappreciated. He recalled, “Fortunately or unfortunately, the film did okay, but I was not appreciated. People said he is bad news. That got me ticking.”

He continued, “I said to myself, ‘No way I am going to stay put.’ In the beginning, I was hurt. People kept passing remarks on me, not knowing me as a person. They went on saying things about me, and that hurt.” Suniel Shetty mentioned that he got through it because of his family and loving wife.

Suniel Shetty confessed, “Once I am on a high, I am out. I want to get out when I am wanted, not thrown out.” He also mentioned that he will not miss the industry.

He is now one of the most popular actors in Bollywood and is set to entertain us with his upcoming movies, including Welcome to the Jungle and Hera Pheri 3.

