Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was honored at the 77th Locarno Film Festival, as he was given the Pardo Alla Carriera award for his immense contributions to the world of cinema. The event, held in the stunning Piazza Grande, saw an 8000-strong crowd gather to witness the legendary actor’s acceptance speech.

Looking dapper as usual in a black ensemble, the Jawan star radiated his signature charm as he took to the stage. Addressing the audience, he said, “Thank you all for welcoming me with such wide arms – wider than the ones I do on screen,” jokingly referencing his iconic open-armed pose.

Shah Rukh Khan reflected on the unique atmosphere of Locarno by saying, “It’s a very beautiful, very cultural, very artistic, and extremely vibrant city. So many people crammed into a little square. It’s just like being home in India.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s journey in cinema has been marked by unparalleled success and range. From his early roles in films like Darr and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to his recent hits, Khan has redefined the art of storytelling in Bollywood. This achievement at Locarno not only highlights his global appeal but also his impact on cinema, where he has consistently blurred the lines between commercial success and artistic excellence.

Shah Rukh Khan shared his deep admiration for the art of cinema, calling it the “most profound and influential artistic medium of our age.” He continued, “Art is the act of affirming life above all. It transcends every man-made boundary into a space of liberation. It doesn’t need to be political, polemical, or even moralizing. Art and cinema only need to express their truth from the heart.”

Reflecting on his 35-year career, SRK touched on the diversity of his filmography in just a single line: “I’ve been a villain, a champ, a superhero, a zero, a rejected fan, and a very resilient lover.”

Shah Rukh Khan expressed his gratitude and concluded his speech by saying, “I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart and from India. Namaskaar and dhanyawaad. God bless you all.”

The event was filled with energy, and the images captured during the festival – Khan’s beaming smile, the excited crowd, and the picturesque backdrop of Locarno – all contribute to the story of a night that will be remembered by cinephiles for years to come.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in King, which will be helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. It marks Suhana Khan‘s big-screen debut.

