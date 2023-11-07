Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, is going to make her Bollywood debut soon and fans are super excited to see what King Khan’s daughter has in store for the audience. With The Archies, Suhana will foray into Bollywood and she will soon be doing more films. The actress has been busy promoting the Zoya Akhtar directorial and fans recently saw her attending Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Party. While fans swoon over her looks, we look at some of the most expensive things owned by the star kid.

23-year-old Suhana has already added many assets to her collection. The actress recently bought farmland in Alibaug, near her father SRK’s property. The property is registered in the name of Déjà Vu Farm Pvt Ltd and costs Rs 12.91 crores. On that note, let’s look at some 5 most expensive things owned by Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter that will leave you shocked!

5 Expensive Things Owned By Suhana Khan

1. Balmain Dress

Suhana’s Balmain dress costs Rs 2.7 lakh and it can easily cover two people’s luxury international trip. She wore this gorgeous dress at SRK’s 2020 New Year party, leaving fans stunned!

2. Audi

The Archies actress loves her share of cars and owns a luxurious Audi that was gifted by her father and Bollywood actor SRK. The car is priced at Rs 47.6 lakh and makes for a luxurious ride!

3. Brushed Leather Mini Bag By Prada

Suhana Khan owns some of the most chic bags in Bollywood. She is the proud owner of a brushed leather mini bag by Prada which costs as much as a trip to Australia! The bag is priced at approx Rs 1.23 lakh.

4. Alibaug Property

Suhana Khan brought farmland in Bollywood’s favorite holiday place near Mumbai, Alibaug. She made the transaction on June 1 this year and the legal papers show that she has bought a 1.5-acre agricultural land along with 2,218 sq ft of structures.

5. Giuseppe Zanotti Sneakers

Suhana also owns a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti sneakers. The white embossed python wedge sneakers cost Rs 64,000!

Suhana’s The Archies will be released on Netflix this December. The ‘Archies’, a coming-of-age musical film, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton who take audiences to the fictional hill town of Riverdale. Seen through the lens of the unique Anglo-Indian community, ‘The Archies’, which is set in the 1960s.

We just cannot wait!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: What Does Orry Even Do? Bollywood Babes’ Darling Orhan Awatramani’s Net Worth Revealed! From The Blingy Rolex Watches Worth Lakhs To Luxurious Cars – “Agle Janam Mohe Orry Hi Kijo”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News