Zoya Akhtar is one of the most celebrated filmmakers of Bollywood. Currently, the director is gearing up for the release of The Archies that stars a number of star kids including Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and others. The first look trailer was dropped recently. While fans wait for it to hit the big screens an old video of her defending nepotism has gone viral.

Recently, a Reddit user took to social media to share Zoya’s old video where she’s seen defending nepotism on a live News channel debate along with brother Farhan Akhtar and father Javed Akhtar. Scroll down for details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the video, Zoya Akhtar is heard saying, “I am of the firm belief that if you are very talented and you still haven’t been able to make it, is because you are doing something wrong with your behaviour or attitude. It’s the only reason why people won’t work with you. It’s a very tedious job. A regular shooting day is 14 work hours and you don’t want to go to the set and you don’t want to work with someone whose gonna harass you. So, you to be talented and fit a role and you have to be a star which the audience decides and nobody else and give you money so I can afford to make the film and lastly, I have to enjoy working with you. So I don’t know people who are talented and haven’t made it. Do you know anybody who’s talented didn’t make it or didn’t get a break?”

Soon after the video surfaced on Reddit, user slammed her while making her remind of her own film Luck By Chance. Commenting on the same, a user wrote, “You don’t know them because they have not got the opportunities to sit at the same table as you.”

While another said, “How does she handle the dissonance between what she is saying here and her very first movie, Luck by Chance. Glaring irony.” A third user wrote, “Maybe someone else wrote that movie and she just stole the writer’s credit..I think the same thing can be said about Aditya and Kjo..their first movies were way better and mature than their later work.”

A fourth netizen wrote, “All three of them are product of nepotism. Rajdeep father was a cricketer and that ‘s how he easily got into media industry, otherwise he would have been a sadakchaap reporter.”

“In this interview Zoya was trying to shade Aish and Deepika. She herself is a product of nepotism yet she was trying to narrow down them to merely the most good looking actresses. Both struggled and Aish was removed from movies. It clearly shows Zoya’s jealousy,” wrote another Reddit user.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on this viral video? Do let us know.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh & Aamir Khan’s Rejection Became A Blessing For Farhan Akhtar In Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Will History Repeat Itself With Champions Remake?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News