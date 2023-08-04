Salman Khan has often grabbed headlines owing to his personal lives. During the early phase of his career, he was rumoured to be in a romantic relationship with Aishwarya Rai. However, media reports on the Internet state that the couple reportedly broke up after he physically abused her. While a lot has already been said and written about the former alleged couple, Salman had once opened up about the same while denying it.

For the unversed, their infamous love affair made headlines when they were shooting for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999). Recently, we came across an old clip of Salman’s interview where he revealed that he can’t slap a woman as he can only have a fight and if he did she wouldn’t have survived. Scroll down.

In the viral video, when Salman Khan was asked if he has ever raised your hand against a woman, he promptly replied saying, “Now the woman has said that I have now let it go.” He then recalls an incident, “There was a journalist who asked me this a long time ago. He said that I’ve hit a woman. So I just banged the table. He goes startled. The table nearly broke. I said ‘now if I hit somebody, It’s obviously going to be a fight. I am gonna be angry.”

Salman further added, “I am going to, you know, forgot a whack, I am gonna give her like my best shot. I don’t think she survived it. So, no it’s not true. And I don’t know for what reason that was said but let it go.” Check out the video:

Soon after the old video resurfaced on the web, netizens began dropping their comments as they didn’t seem to agree with him. A user wrote, “This is the level of acting we need from him in his movies.” While another said, “He also didn’t kill the deer and also didn’t drive the car.”

A third user commented, “He also didn’t kill the deer and also didn’t drive the car.” And fourth one wrote, “When the answer is ‘No’ people say no in 0.09 second. When the answer is ‘Yes’ but people want to make it ‘No’ the above happens.”

A fifth user further comment, “Yah” is the first word he says after a deep sigh and makes a mischievous face. It’s obvious he’s hit more than one women and cheated on all of them. He should never marry.”

On the work front, Salman Khan has the most-anticipated Tiger 3 in the pipeline, where he’ll be seen reuniting with Katrina. After making his cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, earlier this year, he was later seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

