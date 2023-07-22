After the super success of Pathaan, everyone is eagerly looking forward to YRF’s Tiger 3. The film is enjoying crazy hype due to several reasons. The first and the biggest reason is, of course, Salman Khan coming back to his roaring character of Tiger. It is scheduled to arrive this Diwali, but now, it won’t be a solo run as The Marvels is set to lock horns at the Indian box office. Keep reading to know more!

We all saw theatres turning into stadiums for Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film, Pathaan. Similar euphoria is expected when the Tiger threequel arrives in theatres. Not to forget that it also features a cameo of SRK, and once again, it’ll be an explosive reunion on the big screen. This reason is more than enough to make the crowd crazy and push them to buy tickets.

Even though the exact date is yet to come out, it’s officially confirmed that Tiger 3 will release this Diwali. It’s going to be a blast for sure, but it won’t be a solo ride for Salman Khan as another magnum opus is standing right in front of it. Yes, there’s a big Hollywood film ready for a clash in the form of The Marvels, which releases on 10th November, i.e. Diwali period.

We all know Marvel is a brand in India, and the studio enjoys a loyal fan base. Without even marketing, its films get a good start on board. And with The Marvels already being a much-hyped project, we expect it to see a good pre-release buzz in the Indian circuit. It won’t be a surprise if it manages to secure a reasonable screen count. With a competitive film present alongside, Tiger 3’s goal of hitting 50 crores on day 1 might remain unfulfilled.

After Pathaan scored 50 crores on its opening day, it was on the cards that Tiger 3 would be another half-century opener in the making. But as The Marvels stands in the way, the feat looks like a difficult one to be achieved.

What do you think? Will The Marvels keep Tiger 3’s opening day below 50 crores at the Indian box office? Share with us through comments.

