The manner in which advance booking for Oppenheimer picked up pace during last couple of weeks, it was pretty much a given that a double digit opening was on the cards. In fact it also seemed that the first day could well see 14-15 crores coming in. As a matter of fact at IMAX properties there were mid-night shows kept late Thursday as well, which allowed additional moolah to come in.

Well, the numbers have come on the expected lines, what with the collections standing at 14 crores*. The film in fact saw a very right release for itself with IMAX and only a few other premium properties showcasing it.

As a result of that there were houseful signs at most of the proprieties yesterday, especially in English, though Hindi version was just about okay. Still, a fantastic start has come for the film already and the numbers would only get better today and tomorrow since the word of mouth is fantastic.

The advance booking is fabulous already and yet again, the premium properties are all sold out. As a matter of fact the trending so far suggests that even the weekdays would see spectacular collections and the film won’t be slowing down soon. Hollywood has delivered all over again with Oppenheimer and the name to be remembered is Christopher Nolan, who is now a brand in himself.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

