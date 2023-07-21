The world is currently witnessing an epic box office battle between the newly released Barbie and Oppenheimer. The two movies have distinct genres, but the buzz around them ahead of their release was impeccable owing to their unique scripts and ensemble cast. As the battle is on and Christopher Nolan’s flick has witnessed better ratings, Greta Gerwig’s pink wonderland grossed a whopping amount with its previews.

Barbie stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Reynolds, Simu Liu, Emma Mackie, Will Ferrell and more. The movie shows a unique connection between plastic and the real world and Barbie’s adventures along with Ken. On the other hand, Oppenheimer is a biographical thriller based on the life of theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, who played a crucial part in developing the first nuclear weapons as a part of the Manhattan Project. The movie has Cillian Murphy playing the lead role along with Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon and Florence Pugh.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per Deadline, Barbie has emerged to be Warner Bros’ best outing in the previews. The movie has not only grossed the most amount in the preview shows this summer but also in the past year. The Margot Robbie starrer’s preview shows have surpassed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’s $17.5 million with a whopping $22.3 million in the US.

The movie’s collected cash also includes the $1.1 million from the Wednesday previews set at 500 locations. This means that Barbie’s sole collection from Thursday previews booked at 3400 locations are still $21.2 million, the best in the year.

On the other hand, Oppenheimer’s preview shows brought Universal a whopping collection of $10.5 million at 3150 theatres.

While these are collections of the two friendly rival movies, their box office numbers are touted as the actual box office war.

For the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Barbie Box Office Day 1 Prediction (India): Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling’s Film Is All Set For A Good Opening

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News