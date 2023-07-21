Star cast: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Arina Greenblatt, Will Ferrell & others

Director: Greta Gerwig

Producers: David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley & Robbie Brenner

Barbie Box Office Review: Pre-Release Buzz & Impression

We all heard the name Barbie growing up here, but the renowned doll never tasted success in the Indian market. Still, there’s been some sort of hype about this film, especially among teenage girls. Be it social media trends or smart marketing on different internet platforms; the musical fantasy has been in buzz among its targeted female audience.

The pink mania further took over after it got into clash talks with Christopher Nolan’s much-awaited Oppenheimer. It has turned out to be a fun situation to watch out for, with Nolan’s film getting major support from men while women are backing the Margot Robbie starrer in a clash.

All the positive buzz has very well translated into numbers as the advance booking has been very good, which is quite surprising and unexpected. Not a huge film but it has definitely set the tone to enjoy its own box office journey and contribute positively to the #Barbenheimer trend.

Barbie Box Office Review: Initial Start, Positives & Negatives

With a surprising boost in advance booking, the film has taken a very good start at the Indian box office. Though it won’t hit the double-digit score today, the reason we called it very good because this Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer didn’t have any buzz a few weeks back. As expected, females have come out in large numbers across major cities.

Talking about positives, Barbie isn’t extensively promoted here, and the marketing has been quite controlled. Despite this, the advance booking trend is really good for the opening weekend, which will help in bringing in a good chunk of business in the first 3 days. Instead of facing a dent in business, Barbie has been enjoying momentum due to a clash with Oppenheimer and reaching out to more people.

Coming to negatives, this Greta Gerwig directorial is released on a very limited screen count in India. So no matter how it grows, the full box office potential won’t get unleashed. Just like Oppenheimer, this one too will suffer a considerable loss of screens after its opening week as Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt‘s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani arrives on 28th July. So, there’s only a week to reap maximum numbers.

Barbie Box Office Review: Final Verdict

On the whole, Barbie won’t be a huge affair in India, but still, it would turn out to be a winner considering its controlled release. In the lifetime run, it is expected to earn 40-55 crores, thus contributing with its ‘mini’ blast at the Indian box office alongside Oppenheimer’s explosion!

