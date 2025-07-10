With Superman, the DC Universe constitutes a new chapter under James Gunn’s stewardship, and its launchpad has precisely manifested the director’s aspirations for critical praise. When the review embargo lifted on Tuesday, July 8, as did David Corenswet’s maiden voyage as the Last Son of Krypton.

With considerable momentum, the latest iteration of Man of Steel has left behind the DCEU era. Critics have responded favorably to Gunn’s approach, which contextualizes the superhero’s legacy within contemporary sensibilities while maintaining his fundamental appeal.

Superman’s Critical Reception Takes Flight

Superman secured an 85% certified fresh status on Rotten Tomatoes after 154 reviews, the highest for a DC film since Gunn’s own The Suicide Squad (90%) in 2021. The positive reviews are attributed to the plot’s comic-accurate authenticity smoothly materializing on camera, preserving the message of hope intact.

How Superman Fares Against Marvel’s Recent Affairs and Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy

In 2025, Superman stands neck-to-neck against Thunderbolts*, Marvel’s latest flop yet an oasis in the desert regarding critical assessment. The MCU’s New Avengers scored 88% on Rotten Tomatoes and 67 on Metacritic, creating comparable metrics to the DCU flick’s Metascore of 70.

Gunn’s filmography reveals his consistent ability to balance CGI creatures with anthropic substance. His Marvel record remains intact with Guardians of the Galaxy earning 92%, while Vol. 2 and Vol. 3 achieved 85% and 82% respectively.

Gunn’s debut Slither had also secured a 87%, while a rare disappointment in his career, Super — bearing no connection to Clark Kent’s caped persona — stands at 50%.

Surpassing Snyder’s Legacy — And Matching Christopher Reeve’s

To addressing the most pressing discourse surrounding Superman, Gunn and David Corenswet’s Man of Steel has decisively beaten former DCEU architect Zack Snyder and Henry Cavill’s one, which possesses merely 57% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The DCU flagbearer flies so high that one could add Batman into the equation with Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice’s 28%, and the combined total still would not surmount Gunn’s achievement.

The latest adaption is also comprehensively closer to Richard Donner’s original 1978 film that immortalized Christopher Reeve’s as personification of hope and strength. Gunn’s Superman has settled not far behind Superman: The Movie (86%), as well as both theatrical cut (88%) and Richard Donner cut (87%) of Superman 2.

Superman Films Listed From Highest to Lowest Rotten Tomatoes Score:

Superman II — 88% Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut — 87% Superman (1978) — 86% Superman (2025) — 85% Superman Returns (2006) — 73% Man of Steel (2013) — 57% Superman III (1983) — 29% Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987) — 14%

Superman’s Box Office Ambitions — Message of Hope or Doomsday?

The box office prospects of Superman have been largely elusive though its Rotten Tomatoes verdict propels the franchise into rarefied air. According to various reports by The Hollywood Reporter, the movie is projected to earn anywhere between $130-175 million over its domestic opening weekend and the critical reception could play a decisive role in attaining the higher end of this range.

The timing proves fortuitous for DC, as Marvel’s recent fruitless maneuvers to regain momentum have yielded a vacancy for rival studios to demand audience attention. Superman’s performance against established properties like Jurassic World: Rebirth (52%) spotlights that quality storytelling transcends brand loyalty.

