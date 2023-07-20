The high voltage clash finally unleashes tomorrow as two Hollywood biggies, Barbie and Oppenheimer, lock horns at the worldwide box office. Response for both films is really good and they are expected to do well with their targeted audience. However, if compared purely on the basis of numbers, the Margot Robbie starrer has exceeded expectations and has turned out to be the best in advance booking since Avatar 2. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the live-action fantasy comedy also stars Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera and others in key roles. While the film always had a buzz around it, the clash talks with Oppenheimer and glowing initial reviews have taken the excitement to the next level, and the box office projections too, have improved in the last few days.

As covered by Deadline, the BoxOffice Company has reported that Barbie fever has taken all over and in the domestic market, it has witnessed the best presales since James Cameron’s Avatar 2 over the opening weekend. Now, that’s crazy, as several big tentpole films arrived in between.

For the unversed, Avatar 2 debuted with a $134.1 million opening weekend in the domestic market. Is that possible to be surpassed? Yes, absolutely! Already projections are showing an expected start slightly below the James Cameron directorial, but with the word-of-mouth favour working big time, we won’t be surprised if the numbers of Cameron’s biggie get crossed.

Meanwhile, Michael O’Leary, President and CEO of NATO (National Association of Theatre Owners), shared, “According to our estimates, we project that more than 200,000 moviegoers in North America will be enjoying an exciting same-day double feature of Barbie and Oppenheimer.”

