It was a decent Monday for Mission: Impossible 7 or Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One as 5 crores* came in. On Friday, the film had netted 9.50 crores so this is a fair enough hold, especially since 65 crores had already come in its extended five-day weekend, which means the majority of the audience has already had a dekko.

The need of the hour for Mission: Impossible 7 was not to go below 50% on Monday because if that had been the case, then the film would have still touched 100 crores but not gone much beyond that. However, Monday hold means that now it would be a solid lifetime total for the film and would easily go past the lifetime of Fast X, which is the only 100 Crore Club entrant from Hollywood this year in India.

The Tom Cruise starrer now stands at 70 crores* and should end up having an extended first-week run of close to 82-83 crores.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

