We wonder if there is anything that we can not expect from the Fast and Furious movies. The decade-long franchise has shocked the pop culture world with things that no one could dream of and was totally unimaginable. Led by Vin Diesel’s Dominic Torreto, the recently released Fast X has shown some of the superhero power that only the character can possess in the movies.

While the actor is a part of the superhero franchise, there is no stopping him as he tried to make his Fast and Furious franchise a superhero fiction drama. The actor is widely known for voicing the MCU character of Groot, and we wonder when we are going to hear him again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But with all that, we are assured that Vin Diesel will shock us with his next Fast and Furious movie. Sharing opinions about the Fast X movie, a movie critic named CJ Stanley explained how Dominic Toretto possess superhero powers. Starting with the cross necklace, the character possesses the cross of faith, and as long as you have faith, nothing is impossible. It gives the character to outrun death itself.

Later, the character can manipulate time as he seems to be able to bend time to his will. In the final scene, Vin Diesel’s character is seen running his car ahead of the fire, which might look like a slow-motion effect, but that is actually Dom. He uses this ability in life-or-death moments, and it hasn’t failed him yet in the whole Fast and Furious series.

Resurrection is what we have seen in every Fast movie. We agree that anything is possible when it comes to family, but sometimes things are just too hard to accept. However, if you are part of Dom’s family, you are automatically granted a 50/50 chance of returning from the dead. At any place, it doesn’t matter if you got caught in an explosion or a plane crash if you are family; the family leader finds a way.

Let us know what do you think about the superhero powers of Vin Diesel’s Dom Torreto in the Fast and Furious movies. For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: When Michael B Jordan Revealed His Fans Wanted Him To Date A “Black Woman” Amid Romance Rumours With Kendall Jenner – Here’s How He Reacted

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News