Vin Diesel is one of the most spoken-about actors in the past few weeks, and justified enough since he has seen the releases of two multi-million dollar franchise films in the same month. Yes, we are talking about Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3, where he plays the cutest of the all, Groot and of course, his adventurous Marvel Fast X from the Fast & Furious Franchise, where he is the patriarch of the entire project named Dom. But while the actor has been in the news, his salary for the films always tends to make buzz.

Yes, you read that very much right. Vin, with his hustle to make the Fast & Furious films for two long decades, has registered himself amongst the biggest names in Hollywood, and this has definitely taken his paycheck levels higher from where he started. Time and again, we have heard how he has charged millions and millions of wild money for even voicing a tree. Of course not confirmed, but that did not stop the news from spreading.

Making news now is the collective fortune that he has made by playing Groot in the MCU and Dom in the Fast & Furious franchise. Vin Diesel who has a net worth enough to give anyone complex has earned a bomb between just his two Franchises and the number is much above $100 Million. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a The Things report, just between Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians Of The Galaxy and Fast & Furious, Vin Diesel has comfortably earned a massive amount of $225 Million already. Yes, you read it right. One of the two roles has him just say I am Groot” and voice a tree. This is certainly a fortune and one that is unimaginable. There is no confirmation on this either, but the report is strong.

However, it was recently when on Twitter a user asked whether Vin Diesel was paid $54 Million for voicing Groot in Guardians Of The Galaxy, James Gunn debunked the rumours. The director cleared that it wasn’t true. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

