Since the past week, Johnny Depp and his daughter Lily-Rose Depp have dominated all the mainstream headlines for many reasons, both personal and professional. While the daughter has defeated her dad at gaining the most amount of spotlight, it feels like her personal life is right now a hot topic of discussion. The Idol star recently confirmed her relationship with girlfriend 070 Shake, aka Danielle Balbuena, and it turns out that now she even has Papa Depp’s approval for her relationship.

For the unversed, Lily-Rose was rumoured to be close to Danielle for the past few months. Recently she confirmed their relationship status with a very romantic picture that she put up on Instagram. Ever since then, Depp became a very trending topic of discussion on the internet and everyone wanted to know more about their dynamic. And some even wanted to know what Johnny thinks about this.

As per the latest report now, Johnny Depp is all right with Lily-Rose Depp dating 070 Shake and has no problem with it. A source has now converted what Depp thinks and says that the actor was himself married to a bis*ual woman (Amber Heard), so this doesn’t comes as any shocker for him. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

A source close to the development, while talking to Daily Mail (via Geo News), told that Johnny Depp has no issues with Lily-Rose Depp dating a girl. “He is no stranger to sexual fluidity. Johnny was one of the first people to know about Danielle because Lily and him share everything with each other,” said the source.

“Johnny is no stranger to sexual fluidity and was married to an openly bisexual woman for years,” the insider said. “It didn’t work out, but Lily grew up knowing this and normalized it. Lily believes she is in love, and there is nothing more that Johnny wants in this world than for her to love and be loved by someone who deserves her. He has not been the biggest fan of some of her ex-boyfriends, but there is a reason why Lily and these men did not work out.”

Johnny Depp is happy that Lily-Rose Depp is dating a musician because he himself is one. He even finds similarities in style and vibe between him and 070 Shake. “They say that girls fall for guys like their dads, but it seems that girls fall for girls like their dads too,” the insider said.

