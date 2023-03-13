Amber Heard and Johnny Depp had one of the most controversial high-profile celebrity brawls in showbiz history. The ex-couple left no remorse for taking each other down. Interestingly, their ardent fans on social media picked their sides and had their digital war on social media platforms. Heard once claimed that Depp got so infuriated as they heatedly argued and told the court he “could kill her”.

As their brawl ended in June, the defamation trial in Virginia between formerly married actors made headlines all over the internet. Their acting career suffered a significant hit as the production houses reportedly did not want to be associated with controversial names. However, as both celebrities will be seen on screen, things will likely settle down with time!

According to a report by the Independent, Amber Heard accused Johnny Depp of threatening her while they were with their daughter, Lily-Rose, during the court’s trial hearing. Back in July 2013, they were together on their trip on Depp’s yacht before he sold it to Harry Potter author JK Rowling. She alleged that Depp continuously drank on the trip and hid alcohol in coffee cups.

The incident made her daughter question her father’s drinking. Amber Heard said, “Lily-Rose was crying; it became like a panic attack with rapid breathing, crying and lots of questions. I was holding her and comforting her, and within a few seconds, I realised that he had shifted his attention on me and seemed very angry.

Johnny Depp asked her daughter to leave, and as she left crying, he accused Amber of “calling him a drunk in front of his kids.” The Aquaman actress later adds, “I hadn’t done that and had actually tried to protect Johnny. It was not my place to share that with anyone, especially his daughter.”

Amber Heard added more to the incident on the boat and told the jury how Johnny Depp slammed her against the wall of a bedroom cabin by her neck. “He could f*cking kill me, ” said Heard, adding he was “embarrassing” herself in front of his family.

