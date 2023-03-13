Hulk is considered one of the strongest characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the character was introduced by Edward Norton in the first The Incredible Hulk movie, he was later replaced by Mark Ruffalo. Unfortunately, Norton’s outing as the enormous green rage monster lasted only one movie until Ruffalo was announced for 2012’s The Avengers.

With the recasting, Mark became one of the few actors who went through a recast over the franchise’s 15-year history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Indeed, that was one of the most prominent characters that gave him the fame and success of a lifetime.

Mark Ruffalo recently discussed the “awkward” situation between him and Edward Norton when the recasting was announced. During an appearance at Emerald City Comic-Con, Hulk actor revealed his conversation with previous Hulk actor Edward Norton. “I didn’t talk to him, but I reached out to him, as we do now when we don’t want to talk. And I was like, ‘Hey, man,’ and he’s like, ‘No, it’s fine.’ I mean, it was weird.”, said Mark Ruffalo.

Robert Downey Jr. announced the new casting of Bruce Banner / Hulk during the Comic-Con in 2010 which was quite shocking for Marvel fans. Mark revealed that he talked about the reaction he got from the audience upon the announcement. “I don’t know how attached to it Ed was, you know, ultimately. I think he was like, ‘Oh, thank God. Let Ruffalo deal with it.’ But he’s been beautiful. We’re friends. It’s never come up as an issue. I’m blessed,” said Mark Ruffalo.

Unfortunately, Mark Ruffalo is yet to get his solo Hulk movie, while his other Avengers characters have their trilogies and solo projects. His last outing in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law received mixed reactions from the audiences. While there has been no official confirmation on when we may get to see Hulk back in the MCU, sources claim World War Hulk is in the talks, which will serve as a solo movie for Bruce Banner, aka Hulk.

