James Cameron’s Avatar series is undoubtedly one of the most commercially successful franchises across the globe. After Avatar: The Way Of Water aka Avatar 2, fans and every other movie lover is waiting for the upcoming sequels. There have been several reports in association with the film that have been doing the rounds online and as per sources, one of the topmost and senior actors will be seen in Avatar 4. It is none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger. To know more about it in detail, keep reading!

Cameron and Arnold previously worked in The Terminator in 1984, then in Terminator 2: Judgement Day in 1991. Both of them came together once again in 1994 for True Lies, and if the latest rumours are to be believed, they will be collaborating after three decades.

According to an exclusive report in the Giant Freaking Robot, as per their trusted and proven source, Arnold Schwarzenegger has been roped in to be cast in James Cameron’s Avatar 4. The report states that he has been cast as one of the blue-skinned Pandora inhabitants, Na’vi. It also says that back in 2013 before the title of Avatar 2 was announced, there were rumours going on that Terminator star would be the main antagonist of Avatar: The Way Of Water. But unfortunately, it did not happen, and now this news of him being reportedly cast in the fourth instalment is worth celebrating.

Besides Arnold Schwarzenegger being reportedly roped in for Avatar 4, James Cameron’s upcoming sequel has got some other interesting additions as well. The upcoming films in the franchise will feature new races of Na’vi people. Previously it was revealed that a fire tribe will get introduced known as the ash people. However, they will be shown in a darker shade unlike what we have seen in the previous parts.

A few days ago, it was also reported that the Avatar franchise will also introduce Wind Traders and basically James Cameron and co will navigate several biomes of nature.

