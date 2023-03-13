It has been a while now since the online feud between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez began, and it only seems to escalate with every passing day. Social media has seemingly become a war zone as netizens are not leaving a chance to troll Hailey Bieber. As Justin Bieber recently dropped some mushy photos with his wife, netizens massively trolled Hailey and supported Sel.

The feud began after the model dropped a Tiktok video with her gal pals allegedly mocking the Wolves singer, who was recently fat-shamed. The clip hinted at Hailey mentioning how Sel deserved such brutal scrutiny from netizens. Amid the ongoing drama, Kylie Jenner also jumped in as she reportedly mocked Sel’s eyebrow incident via Instagram.

While it has been nearly a month since the feud began, it does not seem to end anytime soon. Now, Justin Bieber‘s latest IG post has got netizens brutally trolling Hailey Bieber. The pictures are seemingly from the couple’s recent getaway as they cuddled on a yacht.

While JB only wore a pair of orange shorts, Hailey Bieber stunned in a neon bikini. The two smiled in the first picture as they snuggled up. The second one saw them soaking in the sun as they enjoyed their ride. Sharing the photos, Bieber wrote, “LUV U BABY,” and welcomed trolls.

Netizens did not take time to claim that it was Hailey Bieber who shared the post and wrote the caption. An Instagram user wrote, “Can tell from the caption its not really his style of captions,” while another wrote, “Did she make u post this.”

A third user penned, “this is forced af.”

One also wrote, “Justin doesn’t do captions.”

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were one of the most loved teen couples. The two dated on and off for almost a decade and called it quits in 2018. Months after their breakup, JB popped the question to Hailey Bieber and the duo exchanged vows in a private ceremony.

