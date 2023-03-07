Fans were in disbelief when Selena Gomez posed alongside Hailey Bieber during the Academy Museum Gala last year. Many thought that the pictures were morphed but no, there was no mistake. Unfortunately, the tension between the beauties has been growing of late and now sources reveal how Justin Bieber feels about it all. Scroll below for details!

As most know, Jelena had been in an on-and-off relationship since around 2010. They would often break up but end up together. Netizens were convinced that they will eventually end up together until their final split in 2018 followed by an engagement with Hailey. Not only did that come as a shocker, but many refuse to accept their union to date. Selenators are often seen targeting Hailey and vice versa.

Hailey Bieber has been termed the ‘mean girl’ by netizens over her alleged shade at Selena Gomez on multiple occasions in recent times. It all began with a viral video alongside Kendall Jenner but Selenators lost it when Kylie Jenner joined the alleged ‘bullying’ game. But it looks like Justin Bieber has been showing utmost support to his wifey amid all the brutal trolls!

A source close to US Weekly, “Justin has been an amazing support system for Hailey throughout all this. He knows how happy Hailey felt after she and Selena made amends and thought they had put this all behind them.”

The insider continues, Hailey Bieber has “been leaning on Justin and knows he has her back no matter what” adding “Their marriage is stronger than ever, and it’s challenging times like this that only strengthen their bond.”

While many questioned Justin Bieber’s silence amid all the drama, it looks like he’s picked his side without being answerable to anyone!

