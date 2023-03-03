Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have been grabbing headlines over their online cold war. Seemingly, the feud is not only between Sel and Hailey but also their fans who are constantly supporting them. Amid the ongoing drama, Selena, who recently took a short break from social media, returned on Instagram to share glimpses of her fishing trip with her baby sister.

Selena and Hailey’s feud began after the latter dropped a Tiktok video with her gal pals allegedly mocking Sel, who was recently fat-shamed by netizens. Apart from the two Kylie also jumped and reportedly mocked the Wolves singer via social media. As a result, Kylie and Hailey lost a lot of followers on the photo-sharing app, while Selena gained 10 million and became the most followed woman on the platform.

Now, Selena Gomez seemingly took a short break from the ongoing drama as she channelled her inner Texas girl and went on fishing with her half-sister Gracie Elliott Teefey. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Only Murders in the Building star shared a series of photos from her fishing trip. In the pictures, Sel and her sister could be seen comfortably dressed as they showed off the fish they caught.

In the caption, Selena wrote, “Texas girl at heart. Cali girl for fun and NY gal for the real. Grateful, thankful and blessed lady!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

The singer’s millions of fans liked the post and thousands of them commented on it. Mocking Hailey Bieber, a fan wrote, “Now Hailey will try to copy you by going fishing. I doubt she knows how to do it right,” while another penned, “i wonder how long until hailey posts a pic with a fish…”

A third one wrote, “Not Hailey buying the fishing rod,” while a fourth fan commented, “Just saw Hailey at the Bass Pro Shop.”

“Hailey is now on her way to go fish,” wrote a user.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber dated on and off for almost a decade. Months after their breakup in 2018, the Baby singer popped the question to Hailey Bieber and the two tied the knot in a private ceremony.

