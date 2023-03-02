Singer-actress Selena Gomez and socialite Kylie Jenner are making headlines over the eyebrows feud. As netizens are divided over their support for either of the celebrities, Hailey Bieber took this opportunity to share PDA-filled pictures with Justin Bieber. But many fans are not taking this kindly.

Selena and Hailey Baldwin have been dogged by drama for years, having both been romantically involved with Justin. Selena and Justin dated for almost a decade before breaking up in 2018. Just a few months later, the “Boyfriend” singer got engaged to Hailey, and the couple married shortly after.

Hailey Bieber posted a few images on Instagram to wish Justin Bieber a happy birthday. In the first image, Hailey is kissing Justin while he is wearing a pink beanie. Another image shows Hailey and Justin cuddled up, with Justin kissing her hair.

The American model captioned her post, “29 never looked so good. Happy Birthday to your best friend! Words couldn’t possibly sum up all that you embody. So here’s to more joy, more travel, yummy food, adventures, more peace, fun, and most of all more love (star emoticon).”

As soon as Hailey Bieber shared the picture on Instagram, many users slammed the model for teaming up against Selena Gomez and bullying her unnecessarily. A user commented, “We don’t support mean girls… ima unfollow bye”, while another read, “thank you for the unfollow reminder.”

A user even compared them to Mean Girls cast. The user wrote, “Mean girls 3 casts: Kylie Jenner as Regina George. Hailey Bieber as Gretchen Wieners. Kendall Jenner as Karen Smith,” alluding to the recent eyebrow controversy involving Selena Gomez.

Another netizen took a dig at Justin Bieber, The user commented, “She posts this for him, yet he didn’t even speak out publicly to defend her.”

