Selena Gomez has been working since the age of eight. She began her journey as a lead singer of the band formed by her father. In 2002, she bagged Barney & Friends and eventually rose to prominence with the Disney show Wizards Of Waverly Place. The actress has since been a sensational pop star, producer and is also now a proud owner of makeup brand, Rare Beauty. But what is her net worth as of 2023? Scroll below for all the details!

In true sense, Selena has tapped into every genre of entertainment there possibly is. She’s worked as an executive producer on Only Murders In The Building, The Wizards Return: Alex vs Alex, 13 Reasons Why and Living Undocumented. Apart from this, she has hit tracks like Rare, The Heart Wants What It Wants, Hands To Myself credited to her discography. Gomez has also showcased her acting chops in movies like Another Cinderella Story, The Dead Don’t Die among many others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2020, Selena Gomez launched her own makeup line, Rare Beauty. She is also an investor in food delivery company Gopuff apart from having stakes in ice cream brand Serendipity. All in all, the beauty has multiple avenues to earn and most of them have turned out quite fruitful.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Selena Gomez has a net worth of $95 million in 2023. When converted to INR, that’s about 783 crores. Yes, you heard that right! She has a massive empire all by herself, aren’t all the Selenators hella proud?

Meanwhile, Selena has been facing a lot of drama over her ‘awkward’ relationship with Hailey Bieber. Well, everyone who follows her is very well aware that Hailey is the wife of her ex Justin Bieber. Ever since the couple got married in 2018, fans of both the beauties have been at loggerheads.

Hailey Bieber has been accused of shading Selena Gomez on multiple occasions and many have even tagged her a ‘bully.’ It would be interesting to note that the supermodel has a net worth of $20 million, which is only about 1/5th of what Sel owns!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood stories.

Must Read: Brad Pitt Once Gave A Scintillating View With His Unbuttoned Shirt & A Cigarette In His Mouth, Leaving All The Women Screaming “Can’t Keep My Hands To Myself”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News