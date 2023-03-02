Scarlett Johansson is one of the most versatile actors in the history of cinema. We’ve loved her as Black Widow from MCU for the longest time, but one cannot deny that she’s left our jaws dropped with some really scintillating views. Today, we bring to you once such a frame that could give tough competition to Dakota Johnson aka Anastasia Steele from Fifty Shades Of Grey! Scroll below for details.

Whether it is red carpet appearances or movies like Lost In Translation, Scarlett knows how to make heads turn. She often steals the limelight with her curvaceous figure and she doesn’t mind flaunting it, especially for her roles.

There was one time when Scarlett Johansson dressed up like an alluring seductress. She wore a lacy bra and paired it up with a corset belt that was tied behind her back with the help of drawstrings. See-through pair of stalkings along with satin underwear completed her look. The frame looked all the way hotter as the actress looked in the mirror and one could see her assets from every angle.

Scarlett Johansson left her hair tied in a high pony and her killer expressions, straight into the camera, were an absolute treat to watch. The actress displayed long red nails and opted for minimal jewellery that included a pair of silver hoops, appropriately matching the outfit.

Take a look at the titillating view featuring Scarlett Johansson below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scarlett Johansson (@scarlett.actress)

Well, it was Dakota Johnson who left us impressed with her n*de frames in Fifty Shades Of Grey. One cannot deny that Scarlett Johansson would have given her tough competition and could completely nail the role! Do you agree?

