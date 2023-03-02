Rihanna is one of the most influential celebrities in the world who has an extraordinary voice that won millions of hearts. Riri, that’s what her fans call her, has also tried her hand at acting and surely aced it. Apart from her songs and compositions, Rihanna is also known for her bold fashion choices with which she never fails to turn heads. One such look of hers, dated back to 2014, left her fans in awe of her s*xy figure and curves.

Riri is currently embracing motherhood as she welcomed her first child, last year, with her rapper beau A$AP Rocky. Throughout her pregnancy, the Unfaithful singer sported some outstanding ensembles giving away major fashion goals.

Also known as the industry’s wild child, Rihanna’s bold looks with which she flaunts her perfectly toned body are unmatchable. Back in 2014, the singer arrived at the 2014 Met Gala afterparty in a gold metallic lowcut backless Stella McCartney dress. The front halter neck look that went down in two tripes at the back to her hips perfectly complimented her curves. With the deep back, Riri opted to show her b*tt crack with a horizontal chain detailing and her tattoos were clearly visible. The dress also featured a back slit that made the singer’s movements easy.

Coming to her accessories, the Lift Me Up singer donned rose gold with studded diamond jewellery, which included a heavy bracelet, multiple rings and a pair of earrings. A matching pair of heels completed Rihanna’s look.

also rihanna at the met gala 2014 after party. in conclusion, women have cute asses, COPE pic.twitter.com/AUpsuR005W — chiaara 💒 (@churchofysl) October 9, 2022

For the blinky outfit, Rihanna went for an all-glammed-up makeup look. The gold metallic highlighter lifted her face while black smokey eyes complimented her outfit. She tied her curls in a messy bun and left some of her locks dangling in front.

What do you think about Rihanna’s bold look? Let us know in the comments.

