When it comes to the MET Gala carpet, the one actress who ALWAYS slays is actress Blake Lively – and no one can disagree. Over the year – while Ryan Reynolds has walked to the Costume Institute Gala in a three-piece suit, his wife’s ensemble has always been on theme, and interestingly, it matched the carpets too.

What? Are you serious? Are these the questions that are popping up in your mind? Well, it is too and it’s not only fans who noticed it, but Blake proudly admitted it too. In case you want to know how she accomplishes this feat, fear not you are not alone – supermodel Gigi Hadid too once wanted to know the answer.

In May 2020, it was announced that the MET Gala that year was cancelled owing to the COVID 19 pandemic and the precautionary measure needed to be followed to ensure it didn’t spread. Still celebrating fashion was Blake Lively with her past looks. The actress shared three looks from the Costume Institute Gala, captioning it, “…when the carpet matches the Blakes. Met Ball 2018, 2017, 2016”

The three images shared by Blake Lively showed her walking the MET Gala entryway in gowns that matched the carpets. While one sees her in a rich maroon velvet gown with a golden bodice and matching work on the skirt with an elaborate headpiece, the second had her showing off her body in a figure-hugging nude gown complete with blue-coloured feathered details at the hem. The third look saw Blake look pretty in a pink tube, flowy gown with beautiful autumn-coloured leaves towards its hem.

In the first picture, she’s seen on a cream and maroon carpet, in the next, she’s on a blue and white one and in the last, she slays on a pink carpet. Check out the looks here:

In a now-hidden comment section – and as per several previous reports, Gigi Hadidi took to the comments and asked a question we all had. The model, replied to her post saying, “How far in advance do you have to tell Anna what color to make the carpet?” For those who don’t know, Anna is Vogue’s longtime Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour.

Interestingly, 2016, 2017 and 2018 weren’t the only years Blake Lively matched the Met Gala carpets. Post the pandemic – when the annual fundraising gala was held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in 2022, Lively continued what she does best. The carpet to the most recent Costume Institute Gala was dual-coloured – a maroon and a blue, and lo and behold, the ‘The Age of Adaline’ actress slayed in a dress that transformed. The Versace gown went from a copper-brick shade (matching the maroon side of the carpet) to blue – the oxidized shade of copper – twinning with the other.

