American actress Olivia Wilde is one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood. She has appeared in the films like Tron: Legacy, Cowboys & Aliens, The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, and The Lazarus Effect. More than her films, she made headlines for her relationships with Jason Sudeikis and Harry Styles.

The Hollywood actress has always been outspoken about her opinions whether it was the coronavirus pandemic or her frustration with people’s criticism of her parenting. She even once spoke candidly about her s*x life following her divorce from her husband Tao Ruspoli.

Back in 2012, Olivia Wilde admitted that she felt like her “v*gina died” during her marriage. During a night of monologues hosted by Glamour, the actress said to the audience that she tried to pretend her relationship was fine.

As reported by Vulture, Olivia Wilde said, “I felt like my v*gina died. Turned off. Lights out. And you can lie to your relatives at Christmas dinner and tell them everything on the home front is just peachy. But you cannot lie to your v*gina.” She further advised women that they should be aware of their sexuality in relationships.

“Sometimes your vagina dies. Then you know it’s time to go. There’s no reason to sacrifice your womanhood and femininity for some sort of weird feeling of responsibility for something that may not be right. I feel like far too many women do that… [Men] are not allowed to be the only ones thinking with their genitals. We think with our p***ies,” said Olivia Wilde.

Don’t Worry Darling actress then revealed that she is “blissfully, hopefully, wildly in love” with her then-boyfriend Jason Sudeikis, who was also in the audience. She said, “We have s*x like Kenyan marathon runners.”

Last year Olivia Wilde made headlines for her breaking up with Harry Styles after dating for nearly two years.

