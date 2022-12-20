Mohit Raina who rose to fame with Devo Ke Dev Mahadev has currently become the talk of the town owing to his personal reasons. On New Year 2022, the actor announced his wedding to Aditi Sharma. He took to Instagram to share a couple of glimpses from his wedding which took place in Rajasthan. However, reports were abuzz that there was trouble in Mohit and Aditi’s paradise. Scroll down for more details.

Reportedly, the duo met through common friends and decided to get hitched in a hush-hush wedding affair. The couple surprised one and all when they shared photos from their close-knit ceremony.

Since yesterday, rumours mills are abuzz that Mohit Raina and his wife Aditi Sharma are headed for a split. The news sparked after an online portal witnessed the actor having deleted his wedding pictures from his social media account. It was also said that the duo had even stopped following each other on Instagram. But looks like all these reports are mere rumours as Mohit has himself rubbished the news.

While reacting to his divorce, Mohit Raina told Indian Express, “I really don’t know from where it started, it was carried by an online portal.” The actor further clarified that they are currently celebrating their first anniversary. “I am happily married and celebrating first anniversary in Himachal Pradesh. Just baseless news,” he concluded saying.

Earlier announcing their wedding on social media, Uri actor Mohit Raina had written alongside, “Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope. With that hope and the blessings of our parents, we are no longer two but one. Need all your love and blessing in this new journey. Aditi & Mohit.”

Mohit has been a part of films and shows like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Shiddat, Mumbai Diaries 26/11. He was last seen in crime drama Bhukaal.

