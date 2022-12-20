Uorfi Javed has created a lot of uproar over her revealing clothing choices in India. She indeed remains an unusual character who opts for bikinis on Mumbai streets and ethnic wear near the beach. While her fashion remained a national issue for the longest time, looks like the diva has landed in trouble over it in Dubai. Scroll below for details as we learn she’s been detained by the police there.

Recently, Uorfi had informed her massive fan base about being diagnosed with laryngitis. The Splitsvilla X4 actress visited UAE with her friends for a vacation. Unfortunately, things went upside down as she fell sick and had to rest in her room during the remaining days of the trip.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per a report by Times of India, Uorfi Javed was trying to shoot content for her Instagram family in Dubai but that has landed her in huge trouble. “She had shot a video for her Instagram in an outfit made by her, which was revealing as per the people here in Dubai. The fact that there is no problem with the outfit but where she shot the video was an open area and they don’t consider it to be allowed to wear what she wore and shoot. She is being questioned by the police, let’s see what happens,” a source close to the development reveals.

Uorfi Javed is reportedly being interrogated by the local police in UAE. There is possibility that her return tickets will be postponed.

Well, all we hope is Uorfi to return without facing any major consequences!

On the professional front, Uorfi Javed was a part of Splitsvilla X4 as a ‘mischief maker.’ She will be marking her return to the show with a small stint along with wild cards Moose Jattana and Shivam Sharma.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 16: Kashmera Shah Bashes Shalin Bhanot For His Violent’ Behaviour Towards Tina Datta Calling It A ‘Bad Influence On Young Audience’: “Not Entertainment”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News