Internet sensation Uorfi Javed never leaves a chance to become a hot topic of discussion. Not even a single day passes by when she fails to make headlines with her controversial yet bizarre outfits. After raising to fame with Bigg Boss OTT, the actress is not only in the news owing to her attire but also due to her strong opinions on anything and everything. But now, Uorfi aka Urfi has once again grabbed headlines not for wearing revealing but for a full dress.

The actress was recently in news for her catfight with TV actress Chahatt Khanna where both were seen indulging in a social media brawl.

Just a while back, Uorfi Javed took to Instagram to share a new video of herself wearing a yellow oversized top which she paired with white pants. The actress wore a designer dress which she rounded off with golden shimmer heels. Letting her nude make-up do all the talking, she decided to opt for pink lips. Soon after her video surfaced on the web, netizens trolled her for her latest look.

Commenting on her video, a user wrote, “Aj ajeeb tu nahi lag raha Urfi pure kapre maine ,” while another said, “Ye Samosa ban k kyn bethi hui ho aj ?” A third user said, “Ye bread pkoodaa q phen liya hai apne.” “Ye ladki pagl he pagl he pagl he pagl he,” said another netizen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Earlier speaking about dealing with trolls, Uorfi Javed had told IANS, “Yes, I do make headlines for my outfits. In the show, I was also being myself. I took some really nice outfits in the show and what made me choose such outfits? I didn’t choose them, it was the MTV production who chose the ones which were not too revealing. I don’t take trolls and criticism seriously. Constructive criticism is still okay but trolls, I don’t think I want to give them any importance.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Uorfi Javed being called Samona and bread pakora? Do let us know

