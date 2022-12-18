COLORS’ ‘Bigg Boss 16’ has been keeping viewers hooked with its series of shockers and twists. The housemates kick off their Sunday on a happy note when the master of the house announces the extension of the season till the 12th of February 2023. Celebrations will be carried out in full swing with fun banter, pizza and cold drinks tonight.

This unexpected twist comes along as the contestants estimated that they had to evade eviction only for a month. It will be interesting to watch who makes the trophy and who crumbles under pressure.

The other highlight is ‘Bigg Bulletin with Shekhar Suman’ in which the seasoned actor is seen donning the avatar of a tarot card reader. Shekhar, in his famous, and signature style is seen predicting the future of the contestants in the house. Putting everyone’s pet peeves and soft spots to work, Shekhar spills some beans and makes everyone laugh out loud. Shekhar also mentions the ‘dosh’ (flaw) each house member has! Find out what the actor has to say about your favourite contestants in this fun-filled segment.

Amidst all the fun, two major arguments take place. Archana will be seen accusing Priyanka of saving ration and not giving enough ‘rotis’ to eat. This will lead to an exchange of harsh words between the two. The night will also witness two of the three captains – Sumbul and Tina blaming each other of stealing chocolates from the captain’s room. Get ready to witness an array of emotions on tonight’s episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’.

Keep watching the excitement and drama in ‘Bigg Boss 16’ every Monday to Friday at 10.00 PM and every Saturday – Sunday at 9.00 PM only on COLORS and Voot.

