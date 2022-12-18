Esha Gupta – the actress, model-actress who was crowned Miss India International title in 2007, was recently snapped in the city. And let us you, she slayed. The actress- who has been part of films like Jannat 2, Raaz 3D, Baadshaho, Rustom and more, opted to wear something similar to Margot Robbie’s Babylon LA premiere look but despite that, it still looked 100% different.

Margot opted for a s*xy black, backless hooded short dress to the premiere of her film also starring Brad Pitt. While the Hollywood bombshell showed tons of skin on the red carpet, Esha was pretty much covered from head to foot – save a little midriff showing, hence us saying they are same-same but still worlds apart.

Talking about Esha Gupta’s outfit, the Bollywood beauty opted for a full black look that included a high-neck black crop top under a satin-silky drape that make up the rest of the ensemble. This drape created a saree pleat kinda skirt criss-cross at her hips before covering her head partially. It then fell over her back in a short (not even touching the floor) train.

The actress completed her looks with opera-style silky black gloves, black fully-covered shoes and a silver-diamond neckpiece. While her hair was pulled back with a small centre parting, Esha Gupta’s makeup consisted of nude lips and clear black lines around her eyes. There’s no doubt she slayed the look and many fans agree with this. However, a few trolled her look.

Trolling Esha Gupta from her all-black look – that included an attached hood and gloves, one netizen wrote, “Kya desiner ko pareshan karne ka aisa hi tha toh direct burkha pehen leti (SIC)” Another added, “The NuN part 3,4,5 something 😂” One went as far as calling her “Lord Voldmort😂” while a fourth added, “I thought she wear bhurka..😂” A fifth face palmed writing, “Isko burkha kisne pahenaya 🤦‍♀️”

Do you think Esha slayed this look or looked ‘nay’ in it? Let us know in the comments.

