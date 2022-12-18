Janhvi Kapoor happens to be one of the most successful and popular Gen Z stars in Bollywood right now. The beauty enjoys a huge fan following on social media and often gets lauded for her day to day fashion wardrobe by netizens on Instagram. Now, there’s a video which is going crazy viral on the internet where Janhvi is partying with her alleged ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and netizens are now reacting to it on the photo-sharing site. Scroll below to watch the video.

Janhvi is quite popular on social media with over 21 million followers on Instagram. We specifically love her quirky reels and aesthetically pleasing pictures on the photo-sharing site. Now talking about her partying pictures and video with alleged ex-boyfriend Shikhar, it’s getting wild reactions from fans on social media.

Janhvi Kapoor is looking pretty as usual in a beige coloured mini dress that came with a plunging neckline and she styled it with a matching overcoat. Shikhar Pahariya on the other hand can be seen wearing a shimmery black jacket that he styled with a shirt and trousers.

Take a look at their viral video below:

Reacting to their video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Ye sab time pass hai shaddi to bde actor se hogi ya kisi moti party wale businessman se 😝”

Another user commented, “Ab pata chala yeh itni flop ku h 👏😂😂😂. Kuki boyfriend hi third class rakha hua h🙈🙈🙌

A third user commented, “She was with him last week in malldives😂😂😂”

What are your thoughts on Janhvi Kapoor partying with her alleged ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya in a viral video? Tell us in the space below.

