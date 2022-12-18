Ever since Karan Johar’s announced Govinda Naam Mera, fans were waiting with bated breath to see a new trio of Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani coming together. After teasing the fans with posters and a trailer, the film finally hit the OTT platform recently and has been receiving rave reviews since. Now, after giving some hits together, Vicky is all set to reunite with Dharma production once more for an exciting venture.

The duo has earlier had some successful collaborations which started with Lust Stories and continued till Govinda Naam Mera. Here’s what is in store for next year.

Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal’s association has always been a memorable one right from their first film together. From Lust Stories to Raazi to Bhoot and now Govinda Naam Mera – the duo has given successful outings. Govinda Naam Mera was recently dropped on Disney+Hotstar. While fans still can’t get over their previous collaborations, Dharma is all set to return in 2023 with a new and exciting Jodi.

Vicky Kaushal and Dharma’s next collaboration too looks very promising. The currently untitled film, co-starring Triptii Dimri, is directed by Anand Tiwari. Prime Video recently announced that it will co-produce a theatrical release with Dharma Productions and Anand Tiwari and Amritpal Bindra’s Leo Media Collective.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra’s Leo Media Collective, and Anand Tiwari, the film is slated to hit the big screens on July 28, 2023.

While not much is known about the upcoming venture, we are already excited to new altogether a new Jodi setting the screens on fire.

Meanwhile, Dharma is gearing up for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahan, which is led by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Directed by the man himself, Karan Johar, it is scheduled to hit the screens on April 28, 2023.

