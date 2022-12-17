Ever since Rohit Shetty had announced Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh is on the roll, their massive fanbase has been anticipating since that day. Now, finally, the trailer of the movie has been released along with a song, ‘Current Laga Re’ that is already trending on our top charts. Why? Because it has our favourite DeepVeer in it (yes, a cameo from Deepika Padukone), very quirky beats, and fun moves. However, did you feel the beats have been heard before also? Well, scroll below and watch this edit that is yet to blow your mind!

Cirkus apart from Ranveer also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde in lead female roles along with other actors in pivotal characters. After Simmba and Sooryavanshi, Ranveer is returning with Rohit Shetty and also in a double role!

Now coming back to the song ‘Current Laga’. This social media influencer named Dipraj Jadhav took to his Instagram handle and shared an edited version of the Cirkus song ‘Current Laga’ along with Allu Arjun’s Blockbuster’s title track side by side, and we kid you not, the beat merged so well that it sounded nothing different.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dipraj Jadhav (@dipraj_jadhav_edits)

As soon as the video hit the internet, it’s going crazy viral on social media platforms. And while a few netizens are finding it amusing, others trolled Bollywood for copying songs from South also. One wrote, “Khauda Bollywood, nikla South 😂”, another one penned, “First copying movies. Now songs. Bollywood on a downward spiral.”

Another user commented, “Ohh is this song just exposed 🤔😂”, another one wrote, “Bollywood never fails to copy tollywood 😂.” One of the comments can be read as, “Allu ne rent lagana chaiye gaane pr.”

Well, what are your thoughts about this edit? Didn’t it blow your mind? Let us know in the comments.

