Janhvi Kapoor happens to be one of the most popular gen Z actresses in Bollywood right now. The actress has been proving her acting mettle with back to back amazing performances and winning the hearts of her fans all across the globe. Now, last night, Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a leather bodycon black coloured dress and is now getting trolled by netizens on social media who are yet again comparing her with Kylie Jenner. Scroll below to see the video.

Janhvi is really popular on social media with over 21 million followers on Instagram. We sincerely follow and wait for her goofy yet funny reels on the photo-sharing site and her pictures are to die for. Her fashion sense is top-notch and everytime she steps out in public, fans go gaga over her stylish wardrobe.

Now coming back to the topic, Janhvi Kapoor attended an event in the city where she wore a s*xy black coloured leather bodycon gown. As usual, the actress looked breathtakingly beautiful and styled the gown with matching gloves.

Janhvi Kapoor kept her tresses open and wore her signature glam makeup with nude lips and blushed cheeks. Take a look at her pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Whoa, she looks like a goddess here!

The actress didn’t have the time to go change from the event and straight away made to the airport, take a look at her video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Now her airport look didn’t go well with netizens who trolled her for her gown on social media and a user on Instagram commented, “How do you even sit on a plane with that kind of outfit 🙄”

Another user commented, “Ye hamesha apne kapdon ko adjust hi karti rehti hai,jab nhi comfortable hai toh jarurat kyu h aise wahiyaat dresses wear karne ki”

A third user commented, “Such a tight dress for traveling…these gals r going insane…”

A fourth user commented, “Sasta Kylie 😂🙏 why?

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Janhvi Kapoor for her latest airport look? Tell us in the space below.

